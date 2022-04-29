 Skip to main content
Fights Coming To UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Rakic

Light Heavyweights Clash In Las Vegas On May 14
Apr. 29, 2022

With the light heavyweight title on the line this summer at UFC 275 in Singapore, the rest of the light heavyweight division is jockeying to gain the position of the next contender in line for the next shot at either Glover Teixeira or Jiri Prochazka. 

On May 14, Jan Blachowicz and Aleksandar Rakic duke it out with those stakes in mind, but several other meaningful matchups are on the card with them as well.

A notable top-10 matchup in the women’s flyweight division goes down  between Viviane Araujo and Andrea Lee, and a pair of middleweight prospects in Nick Maximov and Andre Petroski clash as well. Light heavyweights Ryan Spann and Ion Cutelaba meet in hopes of earning a top-10 matchup with an impressive performance.

View the rest of the fights coming to UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Rakic below:

Women’s strawweight

Virna Jandiroba vs Angela Hill

Women’s flyweight

Viviane Arajuo vs Andrea Lee

Featherweight

Daniel Pineda vs Jamall Emmers

Lightweight

Frank Camacho vs Manuel Torres

Middleweight

Nick Maximov vs Andre Petroski

Lightweight

Michael Johnson vs Alan Patrick

Light heavyweight

Ryan Spann vs Ion Cutelaba

UFC Vegas 54
