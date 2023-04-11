Fights Coming To UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo

UFC's Return To New Jersey Rounds Out With Thrilling Matchups
Apr. 7, 2023
UFC returns to New Jersey for the first time since 2019 when bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling defends his title against former two-division champion and Olympic gold medalist Henry Cejudo. Elsewhere on the card, a pair of exciting matchups join the already-intriguing night of fights.
Lightweight veterans Drew Dober and Matt Frevola meet in the middle in what is sure to be a slugfest at 155 pounds. Phil Hawes makes his return in his home state of New Jersey where he welcomes Dana White Contender Series alumnus and UFC debutant Ikram Aliskerov to the Octagon.
In a flyweight bout, fellow Contender Series alumnus Rafael Estevam steps in for Nate Maness to face Zhalgas Zhumagulov, who is hoping to turn things around against the undefeated newcomer. And in the middleweight division, Joseph Holmes and Claudio Ribeiro seek bounce-back victories.
Stay tuned to UFC.com for any updates.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo, live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pmET/7pm PT.
