 Skip to main content
the octagon inside the ufc apex
Announcements

Fights Coming To UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo

UFC's Return To New Jersey Rounds Out With Thrilling Matchups
Apr. 7, 2023

UFC returns to New Jersey for the first time since 2019 when bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling defends his title against former two-division champion and Olympic gold medalist Henry Cejudo. Elsewhere on the card, a pair of exciting matchups join the already-intriguing night of fights. 

Lightweight veterans Drew Dober and Matt Frevola meet in the middle in what is sure to be a slugfest at 155 pounds. Phil Hawes makes his return in his home state of New Jersey where he welcomes Dana White Contender Series alumnus and UFC debutant Ikram Aliskerov to the Octagon.

In a flyweight bout, fellow Contender Series alumnus Rafael Estevam steps in for Nate Maness to face Zhalgas Zhumagulov, who is hoping to turn things around against the undefeated newcomer. And in the middleweight division, Joseph Holmes and Claudio Ribeiro seek bounce-back victories.

Stay tuned to UFC.com for any updates.

Don't miss a moment of UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo, live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pmET/7pm PT. 

:
"This company has been on fire for the last seven years and now that we will be adding WWE to the portfolio, I am excited to take this to another level. Vince is a savage in the wrestling space, Ari is a beast at what he does, and then add what we at UFC bring to the table and there is no limit to what this company can accomplish in the next few years." - Dana White

Endeavor Announces UFC and WWE To Form A $21+ Billion…

More
Double Champ Amanda Nunes Look To Settle The Score Against Former Bantamweight Champion Julianna Peña At UFC 289 In Vancouver 
Announcements

Nunes vs Peña 3 To Headline UFC 289 For The…

Double Champ Amanda Nunes Look To Settle The Score Against Former Bantamweight Champion Julianna Peña At UFC 289 In Vancouver 

More
A general view of the Octagon prior to the Road to UFC event at Etihad Arena on October 23, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Announcements

Road To UFC Season 2 Participants Announced

Opening Round Takes Place At The UFC Performance Institute Shanghai On May 27 & 28 

More
: