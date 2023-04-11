Fights Coming To UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo

Lightweight veterans Drew Dober and Matt Frevola meet in the middle in what is sure to be a slugfest at 155 pounds. Phil Hawes makes his return in his home state of New Jersey where he welcomes Dana White Contender Series alumnus and UFC debutant Ikram Aliskerov to the Octagon.

In a flyweight bout, fellow Contender Series alumnus Rafael Estevam steps in for Nate Maness to face Zhalgas Zhumagulov, who is hoping to turn things around against the undefeated newcomer. And in the middleweight division, Joseph Holmes and Claudio Ribeiro seek bounce-back victories.

Stay tuned to UFC.com for any updates.