the octagon inside the ufc apex
Fights Announced For June 17 Fight Night in Las Vegas

UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Cannonier Gets Its Card Filled Out With Several Intriguing Bouts
May. 19, 2023

The week after Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana duke it out for the women’s bantamweight title in UFC’s return to Canada at UFC 289, the Octagon returns to the comfy confines of the UFC APEX for a fight night headlined by a critical bout in the middleweight division between Jared Cannonier and Marvin Vettori. Before the former title challengers square off, however, several competitive and engrossing matchups are sprinkled throughout the card.

Lightweight contender-to-be Arman Tsarukyan returns to action looking to build on his bounce-back win over Damr Ismagulov at the end of 2022 and start another run toward facing the elite crop at 155 pounds. Tsarukyan fights Brazilian banger Joaquim Silva in a fight sure to deliver exciting moments.

Elsewhere on the card, light heavyweights clash as The Ultimate Fighter alumnus Zac Pagua fights Modestas Bukauskas, who made his way back into the UFC with a short-notice win over Tyson Pedro at UFC 284. 

Welterweight veterans Nicolas Dalby and Muslim Salikhov duke it out in what should be an entertaining battle as well.

For more information on the fights set for UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Cannonier, see below, and stay tuned into UFC.com for any updates to the cards:

UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Cannonier – June 17, UFC Apex

Women’s flyweight

Tereza Bleda vs Gabriella Fernandes

Bantamweight

Kyung Ho Kang vs Cristian Quinonez

Bantamweight

Dan Argueta vs Ronnie Lawrence

Flyweight

Carlos Hernandez vs Denys Bondar

Welterweight

Nicolas Dalby vs Muslim Salikhov

Flyweight

Jimmy Flick vs Alessandro Costa

Lightweight

Manuel Torres vs Nikolas Motta

Bantamweight

Raoni Barcelos vs Miles Johns

Middleweight

Armen Petrosyan vs Christian Leroy Duncan

Light heavyweight

Zac Pauga vs Modestas Bukauskas

Lightweight

Arman Tsarukyan vs Joaquim Silva

UFC Vegas 73
