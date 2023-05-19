Fights Announced For June 17 Fight Night in Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Cannonier Gets Its Card Filled Out With Several Intriguing Bouts
The week after Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana duke it out for the women’s bantamweight title in UFC’s return to Canada at UFC 289, the Octagon returns to the comfy confines of the UFC APEX for a fight night headlined by a critical bout in the middleweight division between Jared Cannonier and Marvin Vettori. Before the former title challengers square off, however, several competitive and engrossing matchups are sprinkled throughout the card.
Lightweight contender-to-be Arman Tsarukyan returns to action looking to build on his bounce-back win over Damr Ismagulov at the end of 2022 and start another run toward facing the elite crop at 155 pounds. Tsarukyan fights Brazilian banger Joaquim Silva in a fight sure to deliver exciting moments.
Elsewhere on the card, light heavyweights clash as The Ultimate Fighter alumnus Zac Pagua fights Modestas Bukauskas, who made his way back into the UFC with a short-notice win over Tyson Pedro at UFC 284.
Welterweight veterans Nicolas Dalby and Muslim Salikhov duke it out in what should be an entertaining battle as well.
For more information on the fights set for UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Cannonier, see below, and stay tuned into UFC.com for any updates to the cards:
