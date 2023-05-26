Fights Added To June 3 And June 24 Fight Cards

Before UFC 289 goes down in Vancouver, the mixed martial arts leader returns from an off-week with a June 3 fight night headlined by a pair of flyweight contenders in Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi. Ahead of that fight, bantamweights John Castaneda and Muin Gafurov duke it out. Castaneda split his first four outings to the Octagon and hopes to stay above .500 with a win, while Gafurov is making his UFC debut coming off back-to-back knockout wins under the LFA banner after losing his Contender Series bout in 2021 via split decision.

Two weeks after Amanda Nunes defends her title against the surging Irene Aldana, the UFC returns to the surroundings of VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, California, with a featherweight main event sure to deliver eye-popping moments. With Josh Emmett and Ilia Topuria set to headline, two exciting matchups featuring rising prospects are added to the June 24 fight night.

Lightweights Trevor Peek and Victor Martinez lock horns in a matchup of Contender Series alums. Peek is coming off an impressive knockout win in his debut while Martinez hopes to right the ship after dropping his own debut.

Fellow Contender Series graduate Jack Jenkins returns for his sophomore outing hoping tobuild on his strong debut win over Don Shanis at UFC 284 in Perth. The Aussie will have his hands full with veteran Jamall Emmers, who seeks out a little winning streak after picking up a decision win over Khusein Askhabov a week after Jenkins’ victory.

UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs Albazi

Bantamweight

John Castaneda vs Muin Gafurov

UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Topuria – June 24, VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, Florida

Lightweight

Trevor Peek vs Victor Martinez

Featherweight

Jamall Emmers vs Jack Jenkins