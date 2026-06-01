The Fights | 2026 Half-Year Awards

This was the category with the clearest consensus, with the five fights mentioned below outpacing the rest of the nominees and the breakdown from first to fifth being the cleanest yet.

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You know it’s been an exciting six months when there are five clear “these have been the best fights of the year” selections and a handful of others that garnered votes, and if the pattern holds, we’re in for an outstanding back half of the year as well.

Here’s a look at how the voting shook out.

1. Joshua Van vs Tatsuro Taira

This is now three straight first place finishes in this category for Van, whose UFC 317 bout with Brandon Royval took top spot at the midway point last year and held on to land as the consensus Fight of the Year amongst the UFC.com staff at the close of 2025.

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Now the flyweight champ’s first title defense sits atop the podium as June readies to shift into July after his UFC 328 win over Tatsuro Taira earned the most votes this year.

The fight was a tale of two contests, really, with the challenger dominating the opening nine minutes or so with his wrestling before Van started to really assert his will in the striking department. While Taira showed his mettle and continued to battle the whole way through, landing takedowns in the third and fourth that made Van work, “The Fearless” found a way to stuff the early shots at the start of the fifth and punish his opponent for his mistakes, earning the stoppage win.