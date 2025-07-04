The Fights | 2025 Half-Year Awards

Likely even heading into the third, the two men stepped it up even more, staying on the gas throughout, with Van dropping Royval in the waning moments of the fight, swinging things in his favor.

That’s two wins this month for the native of Myanmar, and a victory that catapults him into the championship picture, with a date against the winner of Saturday’s co-main event likely next. It’s been a meteoric rise for the 23-year-old Houston resident, and he’s only going to get better.

2 – Jack Della Maddalena vs Belal Muhammad

Jack Della Maddalena is the new UFC welterweight champion, earning a unanimous decision win over Belal Muhammad in a fight contested exclusively on the feet to close out UFC 315 in Montreal.

The challenger had tremendous success early, welcoming Muhammad’s willingness to stand and strike by routinely getting the better of the exchanges, getting out ahead on the scorecards through the early rounds. The champion started to close the gap and had more success in the third and fourth, doing a better job of backing Della Maddalena up, but still struggling to get him to the canvas and land series damage.