The Fights | 2024 Half-Year Awards

Saturday’s co-main event clash between middleweight contenders Robert Whittaker and Paulo Costa was an “edge of your seat” battle from the outset, engaging in an early entrant in the Fight of the Year race.

The opening five minutes was a straight give-and-take for the majority of the round, with Costa punctuating things with a spinning heel kick that landed flush and wobbled Whittaker. The Australian former champion responded in the second, continuing to out-land Costa while mixing between the lead leg and the head. In the third, Whittaker upped the output in the second half and continued to connect at a greater clip than Costa, right through to the final horn.

This was a tremendous competitive and entertaining battle that affirmed each man’s standing as serious threats in the 185-pound ranks. When the scores were read aloud, it was Whittaker that came out ahead, earning a clean sweep of the cards to get himself back in the win column to start the year.

4 – Max Holloway defeats Justin Gaethje by KO (right hand) at 4:59 of Round 5