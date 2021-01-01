Fightlore: Forrest Griffin Recalls Sparring With Kimbo Slice

A drop-in gym session by Kimbo Slice and then-mentor Bas Rutten led to a mini sparring session that through the years has grown, morphed and taken on a life of its own as Griffin was approached and asked to spar with Kimbo. With the streetfighting legend’s severely limited wrestling knowledge in mind, Griffin kept things on the feet and went through the motions of what he felt to be a routine sparring session.

“He was a really nice guy,” Griffin said. “I think Bas brought him in the gym. We were cool. He didn’t try to knock me out. We were just working.”

Opting to distance himself from Slice’s jab and test the waters of Slice’s kickboxing skillset, Griffin started working in kicks. First light, then working the body more and more.

