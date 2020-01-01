Fighting Is What Drives Alan Jouban

“What's the best thing you're good at in the world?”

Jouban laughs as he recalls the exchange.

“He's starting to ask me questions - what do you do, how much money do you make and all this stuff. What exactly are you doing when you say you're going to work the desk and all kinds of other details that he wants to know.”

So what was his answer?

“Fighting,” said the 37-year-old, who faces Jared Gooden this Saturday in Las Vegas. “I've been in the gym for about 15 years now, I've been fighting professionally, and this is the best thing that I'm good at.”

It’s a bold statement because Jouban is good at a lot of things. He’s had a highly publicized run as a model, he recently worked the commentary desk for a UFC event in October, he’s co-host of the popular MMA H.E.A.T. podcast with Karyn Bryant, and he’s a heck of a husband and father.