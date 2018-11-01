Fighting Runs In Journey Newson's Blood

“I always try to be nice,” he said. “Some guys are pretty nice, some show off that mean mug, but I’m usually pretty nice to guys. In the cage, there are no smiles. This is the job and we’re getting paid for this and we’re not friends at this point. But outside of it, it’s nice to talk to people.”

It’s also nice to be Journey Newson these days, as the 30-year-old from Portland has made it to the point in his career where he doesn’t have to work a day job as a truck driver to make ends meet anymore.

“I’m just getting used to it,” said Newson, who put his job behind as soon as he got the call from the UFC for a short-notice fight against Ricardo Ramos last summer. “It was a lot of toll on my body at first, but my body’s used to it now.”

Now two or three a day practices replace long hours on the road that saw him getting up by 3:30 or 4am. Now he gets up at a leisurely 6am (note sarcasm) and the focus isn’t on someone else’s business, but his own.

“I’m on my own free time, which is really nice,” he said. “Now I’m looking at it as investing in myself instead of another company and I’m trying to enjoy every single minute of it, even with this fight coming up. I reached the goal of quitting my job and training full-time and now I’m there and it feels really good. It’s good to put in that extra work now knowing that you’re dedicating yourself to just you, not someone else.”

He expects that dedication to his craft on a full-time basis will be evident at Toyota Center against Pilarte, though he doesn’t have anything to hang his head about when it comes to his first trip to the Octagon against Brazil’s highly-regarded Ramos, who decisioned him over three rounds. Yet over that 15 minutes, Newson showed the world – and himself – that he belonged in the big leagues.

“Before that fight, I wasn’t sure if I belonged or not,” said Newson, who had a 9-1 record on the regional circuit. “Once that call happened, I figured, ‘Okay, I can stand with this dude – he’s tall, he’s lanky and I definitely have power in my punches.’ And after that fight, it a hundred percent felt like I belonged there. All three rounds, he hit me with his best shots and couldn’t take me out. I even threw a submission that was close. That’s my go-to guillotine, but he’s a tall guy and very knowledgeable on the ground, so he defended it very well.”