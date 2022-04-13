Vicente Luque Fighting On Pure Instinct

“I think the biggest motivation is that I’m fighting a guy that I know wants revenge; that I know is going to go in there looking to beat me any way he can,” he said of Muhammad, whom he defeated by first-round knockout in just 79 seconds when they clashed in November 2016 inside Madison Square Garden. “I had a rematch before with Niko Price and the second fight was much harder than the first, which was a great lesson that I learned.

“He knows me, we have a lot of material to watch on each other, and he’s a very strategic guy,” he said of Muhammad, who enters on a seven-fight unbeaten streak and having gone 10-1 with one no contest result since their initial encounter. “I know how tough he is. I know how much he has improved. I know how much he wants revenge over me and to go after the title, but that’s the same for me — I want to go after the title, too.

“And we’re going to go five rounds. It’s my first five-rounder; my first main event and that’s even more motivation.”

In addition to being a strong motivator through a grueling camp, being tabbed to headline this weekend’s return to the UFC APEX feels like an acknowledgement of what the streaking Brazilian finisher has accomplished over the last several years.

“For me, this is having my work recognized, to be in the main event,” said Luque, who has earned four straight victories, beginning with a second win over Price. “I know my fighting style, I know how fans react to that, and now I have the UFC putting me as the main event shows they know that, too. They know my ability to put on a good fight and that’s going to sell and bring the fans.”

Fellow welterweight hopefuls know what Luque brings the to the table each time he crosses the threshold into the UFC cage, as well, which is why the 30-year-old has had a difficult time securing the kind of matchups that will help him get closer to challenging for championship gold over the last year.