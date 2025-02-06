The Fighting Nerds Are Aiming Even Higher

“I think the first reaction of a lot of people was, ‘What is that? They’re real fighters.’ But the first guy who said that's a good idea was Caio Borralho. That gave me strength because our top guy really liked the name, and he was a nerd. (Laughs) He was a chemistry teacher in the school, and he was really a nerd. And he fights like a nerd. So we are not telling a story that is not true. We really live this. We are truly nerds of the sport. We study more than the other guys, we are more calm, we are relaxed, and we are polite. So I think we are telling a story that we really live this. I think when people realized that we are really nerds and everybody is winning their fights, people started to like the name.”

At this point, Sucupira estimates that there are 50 to 60 fighters on the team, making time a valuable and scarce commodity. As mentioned, he’s in Australia this week after visiting Saudi Arabia last week for Mayra Bueno Silva’s bout against Jasmine Jasudavicius. Then it’s back home until the next fight, and when you add in that the 45-year-old and his wife are expecting a baby boy, that’s a lot. But he’s not about to take his foot off the gas because what he conceived is working.

“I think we're supposed to be here,” he said. “We're supposed to be in the battle and in the war. When we realized that your best version that you could be is what you are, this makes you happy, makes you present. I was talking with my wife at lunch, and I think we are the best tool ever to change a specific kind of people. I see some guys in the gym that I think nothing else could do better for them than the fight game. So that's what makes us happy. We're getting the best version of ourselves. That's the main point.”

But the big question is, what does it take to become a Fighting Nerd?

“It takes two things,” said Sucupira. “Dedication and results. We are working at the highest level and for high performance. So it's not just dedication. I think we are at a level that someone must have dedication and must have the results.”