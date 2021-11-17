Aoriqileng: Fighting Machine

I don’t doubt it, but I’m going to go ahead and suggest he was a fighting machine long before the UFC ever broke ground on the site.

For starters, the man was already known as “The Mongolian Murderer,” not exactly a nickname you get for being an insurance salesman. He entered the promotion on a six-fight win streak from WLF—who also gave the UFC Rongzhu and Na Liang—and most of those wins were finishes. At 18-8 overall professionally, Aoriqileng is consistently ranked amongst the best pound-for-pound in all of China.

He counts travel among his hobbies, which has boded well for his first two UFC appearances, both in the United States.

He landed on the wrong side of a split decision to an unstoppable Jeff Molina back at UFC 261. He doesn’t spend much time thinking about it, and a short memory in this sport is always a good thing.

“I learned a lot from my last fight,” he says. “Of course, I would adjust some details if I had that one to do over again. But nothing would really be different. Same style: a pure, violent fight.”