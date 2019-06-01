The Fighting Lifestyle Keeps Shevchenko On Top

The celebrations took place from the United States to Kyrgyzstan when Valentina Shevchenko won the UFC women’s flyweight title in December, but for the new champion, it was nothing that was unexpected.

“During my fighting career I won 17 world championships,” said Shevchenko, a decorated kickboxer before she made the transition to pro MMA in 2003. “Everybody was asking how I was feeling when I won the UFC belt and I said the time when I was without the belt was the most strange for me. This is where I was supposed to be. This is my place. So this is where I am right now and I will do my best to hold this belt for as long as I can.”

Shevchenko’s MMA journey was expected to culminate in a bantamweight title, and it almost did when she took Amanda Nunes to a controversial split decision in 2017, but ultimately, the UFC’s introduction of a women’s flyweight division was what she needed to not just compete at her optimum weight, but to get the title she craved. And though “Bullet” was immediately seen as the class of the 125-pound weight class, she would have to first get past former strawweight champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk to get her belt.

