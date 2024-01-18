Fighting In Canada Means Everything To Gillian Robertson

Originally from Niagara Falls, Ontario, “The Savage” earned a knockout win at UFC 240 in Edmonton and, to this day, that fight is the one that stands alone at the top of her 15-fight UFC career.

“I feel like there is no fight that I can compare to my fight versus Sarah Frota in Edmonton,” Robertson recalled. “Just the energy in the crowd, it was absolutely incredible post-fight and that’s what I’m excited for. That post-fight feeling with the crowd cheering. Just the energy in the stadium, even walking out, is going to be insane.”

RELATED: Photo Gallery | UFC Fighters Attend PWHL Game In Toronto

So much has changed for Robertson since that night in Edmonton. At just 28 years old, Robertson has already been in the UFC for over six years, and she’s quite literally grown up in the Octagon.

For most of her UFC career, she was a force at flyweight, setting and still holding the record for the most submission wins (6) and finishes (7) in division history. She also is currently tied with Katlyn Chookagian for the most fights at 125 pounds.