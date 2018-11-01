Fighting Gives Calvillo A Rare Feeling

“David Goggins has been my man this fight camp,” said Calvillo of the retired U.S. Navy SEAL whose motivational speaking and new book “Can’t Hurt Me” has been both an inspiration and a reminder to athletes in all disciplines. “I listen to his book every morning and when I’m driving and it’s been very motivating and inspirational. I love being able to enjoy the grind and understanding that you’re one of the baddest mother**kers on the planet and this is what you get to do.”

And while adopting that embrace the grind mindset is important, there’s a physical element as well in the form of Goggins’ “40 percent rule,” which states that when you feel like you’ve hit your limit, you’ve only hit 40 percent of it, meaning that there’s more left to give. And Calvillo has been giving it in preparation for her sixth UFC bout.

“You’re giving your 40 percent, you’re working this hard and when I’m tired, I got another 40 percent,” she said. “Just telling yourself that, it’s a big game changer. You’re not giving in when you think you’re fatigued because, in reality, our bodies can do some amazing things.”

Sometimes, all it takes is a new book, podcast or video to give a fighter a spark that can ignite that competitive fire again. Calvillo is always fired up for a fight, saying her life consists of training and hanging out with her dog, but with this added motivation, it may be tough to hold her back on fight night.

At least that’s what fans are hoping for, as Calvillo-Casey is a Fight of the Night waiting to happen. And with Casey already throwing down the gauntlet for a bonus-winning bout, Calvillo is eager to join the fray as well.