Fighting Is In Gavin Tucker's Soul

Nova Scotia’s Tucker hasn’t fought since his decision defeat at the hands of Glenn, one which marked the first loss of his professional career. Before that, Tucker was a fighter on a rapid rise through the ranks, and after an impressive win over Sam Sicilia in his UFC debut in February 2017, he was the hottest thing since pizza. Then Glenn got in the way and handed out a one-sided thrashing that left everyone from UFC President Dana White to fans on social media wondering why the fight wasn’t stopped.

Tucker wasn’t one of them. He signed up for a 15-minute fight and he gave what he had for 15 minutes. It wasn’t enough for the victory, but he never stopped chasing it. And he never thought of quitting.

“(Coach) Firas (Zahabi) told me there are two reasons people really quit,” said Tucker. “They give up and you lose heart, basically. Or you have an injury that takes you out and you can’t do it anymore. For me, I’ll never lose heart and I’ll never change how I see myself. That doesn’t just change in a moment when you’re getting an ass whupping and you’re not the hammer no more. I’m not saying I’ll never break – everyone has a breaking point and they’re buried in different spots – but I feel like I am that person who won’t quit, and I pray to God I get a chance to go out this time and show people. I’m serious and I’m here.”

At the moment, “here” is Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Tomorrow night, Tucker will make his first appearance since 2017 and he will do it in the same building where he lost to Glenn. That’s not just a coincidence; it’s a chance for the 33-year-old featherweight to exorcise some demons when he meets South Korea’s SeungWoo Choi.

“It is exactly that,” he said. “When Rocky (Balboa) got beat up by Clubber Lang (in Rocky III), he comes back and Clubber’s hitting him and he’s getting the flashbacks of the last time he got his ass whupped and he had to overcome the moment. (Laughs) I know in the fight there are gonna be very uncomfortable moments. You can plan all day long, but a fight’s a gravel road. You don’t get to drive it like you want to. So I’m excited to see what kind of obstacles come up. Every time I run into some obstacle, it always turns into an awesome opportunity for me to grow.”

The Glenn fight was an obstacle, for sure. And in the ensuing months, Tucker has done everything in his power to get back to active duty. There have been setbacks in the form of injuries, but he’s kept training, whether at home at Titans MMA, in Montreal with Tristar, or even in locales such as Amsterdam and New York City.

“It’s been a crazy couple years,” said Tucker, who was also awarded his jiu-jitsu black belt from Renzo Gracie. “There’s been a lot of injuries, from broken hands to pinched nerves, and a lot of crazy stuff has happened, but I’ve been consistent. I’ve been all over and I can’t wait to get that door locked again so I can get back in this cage. It’s gonna be a much different version of me than people have seen.”