Fighting Enhances The Bond Between Chris And Kyle Daukaus

Just one week after Chris’ second-round knockout over Shamil Abdurakhimov and third-consecutive bonus-worthy performance at UFC 266, Kyle’s bout against Kevin Holland ended in a controversial no contest, which sparked debate in the weeks following.

While Kyle faced a scheduling nightmare between his rematch with Holland and fill-in opponents when that fight fell off, Chris was booked for his first main event against Derrick Lewis to close out 2021.

Normally you’d think some level of envy would begin to set in, but as the two really start to make names for themselves in their respective divisions, they do so as a team — something that has always been the case throughout their athletic careers.

“We’ve always been super close, but school-wise, he’s four years above me,” Kyle explained. “So when I was getting into high school, he was graduating from high school. So we never really shared the same friends or anything like that, but as far as sports went, we did play the same sports. We were never on the same team or anything like that, but it still helped.”

The four-year gap also applied to their professional fighting careers, with 32-year-old Chris making his professional debut as a heavyweight in 2013, and 28-year-old Kyle following suit after a drop down from his amateur career at light heavyweight to middleweight in 2017.

As the two navigated entering the world of combat sports, they found that having each other around not only benefited the physical aspects of fighting, but some of the mental ones as well.