Fighting Comes Naturally For Ryan Kuse

As much as MMA has brought to Kuse’s life, he’s has had quite a bit to offer the sport, as well. One heck of an exciting 5-0 record and a whole crew of ski mask-donning fans in the crowd.

“As I switched over from them watching me fight at the park and fight at parties to actually fighting professionally and doing my thing, a lot of my fanbase has come with me from where I came from to where I am now,” Kuse explained.

“The Third Street Savage” calls Titan FC home these days, and the cage has replaced the street and the parks. Titan President Lex McMahon explains that there’s no exaggeration when it comes to Kuse’s fans. He brings one hell of a crew with him.

It’s hard to tell just how many parties and parks Kuse used to fight in, but one look at the crowd at Titan FC shows and you’re forced to believe he’s the most popular brawler in the city known for popular street brawlers. According to Kuse, we still haven’t seen all the people in his circle.