Fighting Is Alberto Rodriguez's Outlet

“For me growing up, obviously there are a lot of good people in bad neighborhoods,” Rodriguez said. “Just because they live in bad neighborhoods doesn’t mean they’re bad people. It’s a very small group of individuals that gives that area the problems that it has. I would see good people under the tyranny of gangs and criminals, and I would see innocent people forced, in a way, to almost partake in stuff like that. I was very aware of the situation growing up.”

In an effort to keep her family out from under the aforementioned gang tyranny, Rodriguez’s mother put him in school in the North Side after a few years, and Rodriguez would stay close to home for college, choosing DePaul University before becoming a police officer.

There were always other plans, but he settled into his job nicely. Turns out a lifetime of comfortability in high-danger areas and a handful of years of BJJ under his belt made him a shoo-in for the South Side.

The 32-year-old has seen his fair share of traumatic crime scenes in his day. Shootings, dead bodies, horrific crashes, and many more aren’t uncommon for him. It’s impossible to completely prepare yourself for crime scenes day in and day out, but Rodriguez’s childhood and BJJ training are tools he takes to the job daily that set him apart from other officers.

“In certain situations you can’t avoid the conflict; you can’t avoid the physical part of it,” Rodriguez explained. “When that comes to it, yes, my training has helped a lot. I’ve been able to control situations. I’m a grappler at heart so I’ve never had to use anything like strikes - they call them “Direct Mechanical Strikes” in the academy - to the face or take out my baton or anything like that. I’ve been able to grapple people and control them from there. What I’ve found that my martial arts has given me more than anything is confidence and control and being able to stay calm in these situations.”

People pick up on confidence and control of a room and Rodriguez has grappling to thank for his ability to have both, regardless of the situation.