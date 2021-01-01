FIGHTERS YOU SHOULD KNOW - UFC 258 EDITION

RODOLFO VIEIRA

When Demian Maia first arrived in the UFC, he rattled off five straight submission victories to establish himself as a contender in the middleweight division.

Rodolfo Vieira is two-fifths of the way there and heads into his UFC 258 matchup against Contender Series alum Anthony Hernandez looking to move one step closer to replicating the efforts of the multiple-time title challenger.

The 31-year-old is a truly world-class Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner, earning five gold and two silver medals during a four-year stretch at the World Championships where he won his division every year, while earning a first and twin second place finishes in the absolute division. Vieira followed that up by claiming gold in the 99kg division of the ADCC Submission Wrestling World Championship in 2015 before ultimately transitioning to MMA in 2017.

After amassing a perfect 5-0 record, including a four-pack of first-round finishes on the regional scene, Vieira matriculated to the UFC Octagon, where he maintained his run of success. Debuting in the summer of 2019, he pushed his record to 6-0 with a second-round submission finish of Oskar Piechota, a BJJ black belt under Robert Drysdale, in Montevideo, Uruguay, before returning last March for his sophomore showing, which culminated in a first-round finish of Saparbeg Safarov.

Built like a tank, but still figuring out the nuances and intricacies of competing inside the cage, Vieira gets a step up in competition this weekend as he faces off with Hernandez, one of several former LFA middleweight titleholders currently stationed on the UFC roster and a graduate of Season 2 of Dana White’s Contender Series. Though he’s struggled to string together consistent results over his first three trips into the Octagon, the 27-year-old Californian has been in there with a handful of quality opponents and has the skills to push Vieira on Saturday night.

This is a big opportunity early in the year for the talented Brazilian, who has the potential to be a dangerous specialist in the 185-pound weight class over the next several years. If he can maintain his success and add another finish to his resume, Vieira will be on a three-fight winning streak in the UFC and in a good position to earn another step up in competition next time out.

And given how much the middleweight landscape has changed over the last couple years, he could very well find himself in the fast lane to contention with a couple more quality outings later this year.