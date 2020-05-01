Fighters You Should Know: UFC 249

If people weren’t already checking for Mitchell heading into his December bout against Matt Sayles, they sure were talking about and taking stock of the Arkansas native afterwards as the 25-year-old featherweight wrapped up just the second twister submission in UFC history.

A member of Team Cormier on Season 27 of The Ultimate Fighter, “Thug Nasty” got bounced in the semifinals by eventual winner Brad Katona, but rebounded to win the “bronze medal matchup” against fellow orange-and-black alum Tyler Diamond at the finale. A unanimous decision victory over the durable Bobby Moffett followed and established the young grappler as someone to keep an eye on going forward, and when he locked Sayles up in the twister, Mitchell ensured he was going to be near the top of the list of emerging talents to watch in the ultra-competitive 145-pound weight class heading into 2020.

Expectations are now elevated for Mitchell, who trains at Westside MMA alongside fellow UFC competitor T.J. Brown, and this weekend’s matchup with Charles Rosa will be a good measuring stick for where Mitchell fits in the division at the moment.

Though he’s been limited by injuries throughout his UFC career, Rosa is an established competitor who has proven to be a tough out for veterans and upstarts alike, earning Fight of the Night efforts in each of his three losses, all of which came against ranked opponents. The 33-year-old is skilled on the ground and faced significantly tougher competition than Mitchell over the course of his six fights inside the Octagon, so it will be interesting to see how the rising star acquits himself now that the competition is a little tougher and the spotlight is a little brighter.