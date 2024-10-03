Fighters Who Defended Their Belt Three Times In A Calendar Year

His demeanor is rather no-nonsense, and yet fans cannot get enough of a man who doesn’t speak much English at all. His ability to cross over and move people essentially comes down to his aura in the Octagon—even in spite of suffering a knockout loss in his first title defense—and a catchy signature phrase people cannot really define.

Nonetheless, when Pereira is on the card, fans know they will likely witness something that will get them out of their seats.

His opportunism has also added to the adoration. On no less than three occasions, Pereira stepped up to serve as one-half of a main event on a major pay-per-view in need of his services. First came his light heavyweight title fight against Jiri Prochazka, one that saw him make history as the ninth UFC fighter to win belts in multiple weight classes. Then, the man who made his debut less than three years prior was tabbed to headline UFC 300, an event UFC CEO Dana White promised would be unforgettable. In part thanks to Pereira, it was. Finally, on less than a month’s notice, Pereira answered the call again. It didn’t matter that he had an injury and was on vacation in Australia. When the promotion called for him to defend his title at UFC 303, he showed up and promptly delivered one of the cleanest head-kick knockouts you’ll see.