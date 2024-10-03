Fighters Who Defended Their Belt Three Times In A Calendar Year

Announcements
Alex Pereira is, in various ways, the antithesis to conventional thinking when it comes to mixed martial arts. The 37-year-old started his MMA career in 2015, but took a four-year break before returning as a 33-year-old in 2020, an age in which many who convert fail to replicate the kind of success they have from another combat sport. Even his double-champ pedigree from Glory Kickboxing, including his famed wins over Israel Adesanya, seemed more like anecdotes to pump up the hulking, 6-foot-4 figure. When Pereira made his promotional debut against Andreas Michailidis at UFC 268, UFC color commentator and former double-champ Daniel Cormier admitted to having his own doubts, which were loudly put to bed when Pereira landed a flush flying knee in the second round.
His demeanor is rather no-nonsense, and yet fans cannot get enough of a man who doesn’t speak much English at all. His ability to cross over and move people essentially comes down to his aura in the Octagon—even in spite of suffering a knockout loss in his first title defense—and a catchy signature phrase people cannot really define.
Order UFC 307: Pereira vs Rountree Jr.
Nonetheless, when Pereira is on the card, fans know they will likely witness something that will get them out of their seats.
His opportunism has also added to the adoration. On no less than three occasions, Pereira stepped up to serve as one-half of a main event on a major pay-per-view in need of his services. First came his light heavyweight title fight against Jiri Prochazka, one that saw him make history as the ninth UFC fighter to win belts in multiple weight classes. Then, the man who made his debut less than three years prior was tabbed to headline UFC 300, an event UFC CEO Dana White promised would be unforgettable. In part thanks to Pereira, it was. Finally, on less than a month’s notice, Pereira answered the call again. It didn’t matter that he had an injury and was on vacation in Australia. When the promotion called for him to defend his title at UFC 303, he showed up and promptly delivered one of the cleanest head-kick knockouts you’ll see.
Alex Pereira KOs Jiří Procházka | UFC 303
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Alex Pereira KOs Jiří Procházka | UFC 303
/
It's on this run of form that brings him to UFC 307 in Salt Lake City. For the third time in less than six months, Pereira is putting his title up for grabs against a man who was as surprised as any to get the title shot in Khalil Rountree Jr. If Pereira gets the job done, a result which he is favored to achieve, he’ll join hallowed company as one of the few fighters to successfully defend his belt at least three times in a calendar year, and based on previous results, a fourth isn’t out of the question either with all due respect to the very deserving and dangerous Rountree Jr.
How To Watch And Stream UFC 307 In Your Country
Pereira could join the list of fighters who have gone on some of the most memorable runs of championship form with a win on October 5. Notable fighters who came close but didn’t include: Anderson Silva (whose win over Travis Lutter did not count as a title defense in 2007 due to Lutter missing weight), Ronda Rousey (who famously lost to Holly Holm in Melbourne), Israel Adesanya (whose bid Pereira spoiled in 2022) and Alexander Volkanovski (who tallied three title defenses but did so from September 2021 to July 2022).
What should also be noted here is Jon Jones’s stretch from February 2011 to September 2012. After submitting Ryan Bader on February 5, 2011, Jones won the light heavyweight belt with a TKO win over Mauricio “Shogun” Rua a month later at UFC 128. He then defended in September and December, submitting Quinton “Rampage” Jackson and Lyoto Machida, respectively. He returned in April 2012 to defeat Rashad Evans via unanimous decision at UFC 145 and capped this incredible stretch with a submission win over Vitor Belfort in September 2012 at UFC 152.
With history on the mind, let’s take a look at the list of fighters who have done what Pereira could do himself in Salt Lake City:
Frank Shamrock
- March 16, 1998: Knockout win over Igor Zinoviev at UFC 16
- May 15, 1998: Submission win over Jeremy Horn at UFC 17
- October 16, 1998: TKO win over Jeremy Lober at UFC Brazil
MORE UFC 307: Coach Conversation: Pereira vs Rountree Jr. | Fighters On The Rise
Tito Ortiz
- February 23, 2001: Knockout win over Evan Tanner at UFC 30
- June 29, 2001: TKO win over Elvis Sinosic at UFC 32
- September 28, 2001: Split Decision win over Vladimir Matyushenko at UFC 33
*Submitted Yuki Kondo in December 2000, making him one of two to defend his belt four times in a 12-month span
Chuck Liddell
- February 4, 2006: Knockout win over Randy Couture at UFC 57
- August 26, 2006: TKO win over Renato Sobral at UFC 62
- December 30, 2006: TKO win over Tito Ortiz at UFC 66
Demetrius Johnson
- January 26, 2013: Unanimous Decision win over John Dodson at UFC Fight Night: Johnson vs Dodson
- July 27, 2013: Submission win over John Moraga at UFC Fight Nigth: Johnson vs Moraga
- December 14, 2023: Knockout win over Joe Benavidez at UFC Fight Night: Johnson vs Benavidez
Read: Fight By Fight Preview
Matt Hughes
- March 22, 2002: TKO win over Hayato Sakurai at UFC 36
- July 13, 2002: TKO win over Carlos Newton at UFC 38
- November 22, 2002: TKO win over Gil Castillo at UFC 40
Kamaru Usman
- February 13, 2021: TKO win over Gilbert Burns at UFC 258
- April 24, 2021: KO win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 258
- November 6, 2021: Unanimous Decision win vs Colby Covington at UFC 261
Don’t miss a moment of UFC 307: Pereira vs Rountree Jr., live from Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on October 5, 2024. Prelims start at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
Tags