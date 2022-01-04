Fighters To Watch In 2022 | Part 2

Less than three months into the year, the highly touted new arrival looked like a potential bust. He was too hesitant, showing only scattered glimpses of the explosive style that made him a fan favorite in Japan and a highly regarded addition to the UFC roster. Since then, however, Kape has enjoyed a return to form.

He finally broke into the win column with a first-round stoppage win over Ode’ Osbourne at UFC 265, though he did miss weight, but did everything right in early December, making weight before finishing Zhalgas Zhumagulov in just over four minutes to end the year on a two-fight winning streak.

View Kape's Athlete Profile | Manel Kape Stuns Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Kape has “The It Factor” and if he can continue to deliver performances like his last two outings, he could very well find himself in the championship conversation in 2022.

Terrance McKinney

The first two strikes Terrance McKinney threw in his UFC career put Matt Frevola on the canvas.

View McKinney's Athlete Profile | Re-Live McKinney's UFC Debut

Tagged in to replace Frank Camacho on short notice opposite the veteran lightweight, McKinney walked to the center of the Octagon, cracked Frevola with a clean one-two, and wrapped up his first UFC victory in all of seven seconds. It was one of the best debuts of the year — and one of the best debuts in UFC history, especially considering he’d fought eight days earlier — and established “T.Wrecks” as one of the top breakout fighters of the first half of the year.

He was supposed to return to action in late November, but his bout with Fares Ziam was postponed the morning of the fight when one of the members of his team tested positive for COVID. The young lightweights have already been re-booked for a late February engagement, and you would be well served to keep an eye on the 27-year-old from Spokane that evening and beyond.