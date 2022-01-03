Fighters To Watch In 2022 | Part 1

Before each event, Fighters on the Rise shines a spotlight on three athletes set to compete that weekend that are, as the series name suggests, climbing the ranks in their respective divisions.

This year’s collection of fighters has run the gamut from promotional newcomers Michael Chandler and Loopy Godinez and emerging contenders Islam Makhachev and Jiri Prochazka to rookie standouts Manon Fiorot and Erin Blanchfield and unsung talents Max Griffin and Shavkat Rakhmonov, a pair of welterweights that each had tremendous success inside the Octagon over the last 12 months.

Subscribe To UFC Fight Pass Today!

As the year winds to a close and we all start looking ahead to what 2022 may bring, I wanted to put together an advanced list of competitors to familiarize yourself with now and keep an eye on next year — The Dynamic Dozen for 2022, if you will — because I have a feeling several members of this collective will be championship contenders at some point in their UFC careers.

(Note: they’re listed in alphabetical order, not some kind of hierarchy; it’s just the easiest way to do things)

Mariya Agapova