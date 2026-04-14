Fighters on the Rise | UFC Winnipeg

Fast-forward eight years and four months and things are completely different: not only is Saturday’s fight card headlined by a streaking Canadian, but three athletes from the Great White North reside in the rankings in their respective weight classes, two more could potentially claim a number for next to their names this weekend, and this week’s host nation has a solid overall mix of established names, ascending talents, and gritty staples on the roster, representing the Maple Leaf proudly.

UFC Winnipeg Fight Card Preview

Two of those athletes are featured below, as this weekend’s event is a big moment for both, along with a streaking Brazilian flyweight who has all the talent to be a Top 10 fighter.

This is Fighters on the Rise for UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Malott.

Charles Jourdain

Gillian Robertson is the highest ranked Canadian at No. 5 in the strawweight division, and the streaking Aiemann Zahabi sits at No. 6 in the bantamweight ranks (and is fighting Sean O’Malley at the White House in June), yet the Canadian I’m most excited about right now is Jourdain, who has morphed into the best version of himself since relocating to the bantamweight division.