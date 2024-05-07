Fighters on the Rise | UFC St. Louis

In case you weren’t listening when Ruziboev was mentioned in this space ahead of his Atlantic City showdown with Sedriques Dumas at the end of March, the streaking talent from Uzbekistan makes a relatively quick turnaround while dropping to the welterweight division, jumping straight into a Top 15 matchup opposite Joaquin Buckley in the co-main event.

All the things that made Ruziboev a person of interest at middleweight — his height (six-foot-five), his reach (76 inches), his experience (46 career fights, 34 wins), and his finishing abilities (32 stoppage wins) — make him an even more intriguing proposition now that he shifts down a division. He’s fought at welterweight a handful of times in the past, and in speaking with him ahead of this bout, suggested that he doesn’t cut much weight to compete at ’85, which ups the ante even more.

FREE FIGHT: Joaquin Buckley vs Vicente Luque

Through two UFC starts, the Philadelphia-based fighter is 2-0 with a pair of first-round stoppage wins; first blasting out Brunno Ferreira last July, and then finishing Dumas in a bout where there were some unfortunate eye pokes that factored into things. He’s won 10 straight overall, trains with a great team led by John Marquez, and gets a chance to make an immediate impact in his new surroundings on Saturday.

A St. Louis native, Buckley lobbied for a chance to be on this card and now makes the same quick turnaround as Ruziboev, having earned the biggest win of his career two fights after his new opponent bested Dumas in Atlantic City by stopping Vicente Luque in the second round. The 30-year-old is 3-0 since returning to welterweight himself and his dynamic movements and unquestioned athleticism have helped him become a person of interest in the division, and a second win this year would certainly push him further up the rankings.

This is a potential breakout moment for Ruziboev — a co-main event assignment in just his third UFC appearance, against a ranked local favorite no less, and if he can make the transition to welterweight seamlessly, he’ll head into the second half of 2024 with a number next to his name and plenty of options when it comes to his next fight.

Mateusz Rebecki