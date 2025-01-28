Fighters on the Rise | UFC Saudi Arabia

As impressive as his debut finish was, the fact that Oliveira returned at the end of June and collected a unanimous decision win over tenured bantamweight Ricky Simón was even more eye-opening. Simon had been a fixture in the Top 15 before losses to Song Yadong and Mario Bautista slowed his progress, but he still held a significant edge in terms of experience, and yet Oliveira was able to march into the Octagon and land one round away from earning a clean sweep of the scorecards over the Pacific Northwest native in just his second UFC appearances.

It was the kind of win that showed the native of Porto Alegre was ready for another step up in competition and a chance to potentially make a case for a Top 15 ranking of his own to begin his 2025 slate, and he gets just that this weekend by stepping in with Nurmagomedov.

The 32-year-old Russian enters off a first-round submission win over Muin Gafurov, who defeated Nakamura at UFC 311 two weeks back, and sports an 18-3 record overall. He didn’t make an appearance in the Octagon last year as he was forced to withdraw from two bouts due to undisclosed reasons and had an opponent suffer the same fate in between, but he’s been ranked in the past, holds wins over Ricardo Ramos and Cody Stamann, and is the kind of slick, opportunistic fighter that will make Oliveira pay for any mistakes, especially if he leaves his neck exposed.

This is another measuring stick moment for the second-year man and another quality win over a respected and accomplished talent like Nurmagomedov will go a long way to helping him stand out further in the crowded field of bantamweight hopefuls.

Jasmine Jasudavicius

Very few people enjoy their job as much as Jasmine Jasudavicius, and the Niagara Top Team representative had an extremely good year at the office in 2024.