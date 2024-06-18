Fighters on the Rise | UFC Saudi Arabia

Headlined by a pivotal middleweight matchup between former champion Robert Whittaker and rising star Ikram Aliskerov with Russian heavyweight bruisers Sergei Pavlovich and Alexander Volkov serving as the co-feature, the event, which airs beginning at 12pm EST on Saturday on ESPN and ESPN+, is sure to produce results that send shockwaves through several divisions.

Joining the established contenders and tenured veterans making the walk this weekend are a trio of ascending names that have posted a combined record of 9-0-1 inside the Octagon thus far, establishing themselves as emerging competitors to track in their respective divisions.

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

Just in case their exploits have not yet already put them on your radar as we move towards this weekend’s fight card at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, here’s a closer look at the triumvirate of talents that will be looking to continue their unbeaten combined run when they return to action on Saturday.

Muhammad Naimov