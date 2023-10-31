Fighters On The Rise | UFC São Paulo

This is one of those times.

Saturday’s return to Sao Paulo, Brazil features a strong lineup filled with up-and-coming talents, including a couple bouts where those emerging names are facing veteran tests that will provide a great deal of clarity regarding where they stand in their respective division.

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

If I were to write about all of them, this entry into the series would be at least 3,000 words long and feature me gushing about all of them, but that would be too long and deviate from the framework of this series, and as much as I like raving about fighters on the rise, I like structure and templates a great deal, too.

So here’s my compromise: definitely pay close attention to the three athletes highlighted below — they’re all on winning streaks, all showing promise, and could all be permanent fixtures in the Top 15 of their respective divisions as early as next year… but you should also make sure to check out Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) alums Victor Hugo, Daniel Marcos, Vitor Petrino, Denise Gomes, and Eduarda Moura.

This card is a prospect-watcher’s delight.

I hope you enjoy.

Gabriel Bonfim