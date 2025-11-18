Fighters on the Rise | UFC Qatar

Initially slated to compete opposite Kevin Vallejos on Season 8 of Dana White’s Contender Series, visa issues for Riley scuttled the matchup, resulting him his making an additional appearance in Cage Warriors in March. Now he ventures to Qatar, where he’ll make the walk for the first time to face off with Grad.

A two-time contestant on the annual talent search series, Grad earned his place on the roster with a split decision win over Michael Aswell in Season 8 after falling to Tom Nolan a year earlier, then rolled into his promotional debut in Riyadh and collected a second-round stoppage win over Lucas Alexander. Though he landed on the wrong side of the scorecards in his sophomore appearance, the Austrian featherweight has proven himself to be a tough out and well-rounded competitor and should serve as a strong litmus test for Riley as he heads into the Octagon for the first time.

Debuts are always tricky, and Grad is a solid and experienced competitor, but if Riley can successfully navigate his first UFC appearance, there should be ample opportunities going forward for the newcomer, especially with England standing as an annual destination for the promotion.

Kyoji Horiguchi

One of my buddies is a big Toronto Blue Jays fan, and every time someone who used to play for the team either plays against them or has an impressive night for their new squad, he references them by saying, “Old fried (insert name),” and it honestly is one of the most wholesome and enjoyable things about sports fandom to me.

In that same vein, old friend Kyoji Horiguchi returns to the UFC this weekend, competing in the Octagon for the first time since defeating Ali Bagautinov in Belfast, Northern Ireland, around this time nine years ago. The Japanese standout pushed his record to 18-2 with the win, departed the promotion, and proceeded to win his first 10 starts for Rizin, including winning the Bellator bantamweight title in one of the cross-over events orchestrated by the two companies. He’s gone 6-3 with one no contest in the 10 starts since, winning each of his last three while carrying a six-fight unbeaten streak into his flyweight return.