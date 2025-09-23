Fighters On The Rise | UFC Perth

All the things that were intriguing about Nolan following his contract-winning appearance on Season 7 of Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) remain intact and applicable as he heads into his second fight of 2025 and fifth UFC appearance: he’s still young (25) and boasts tremendous size for the division at six-foot-three with a 73-inch reach. He has good power and a well-rounded skill set, and has shown over his last couple outings that he’s improving his fight IQ and understanding of how to navigate the shark tank that is the UFC lightweight division.

We tend to want young fighters that impress us early on to just keep impressing us and making consistent big gains each time out because people doing that really captivates us all, but the reality of the situation is that development isn’t linear and the best thing that could’ve happened for Nolan was (1) losing his debut and (2) logging 30 minutes of Octagon time over his last two fights because he’s still just 10 fights deep into his professional career and there is no substitute for experience.

For every up-and-coming talent that goes on a lengthy winning streak and races into contention — or even claims a title — there are dozens of quality prospects that need more time or fail to put it all together. One key factor in many of those cases is the amount of time they were afforded to learn, develop, and grow.

This week, Nolan steps in with Charlie Campbell, who lost to Chris Duncan on Season 6 of the annual talent-search series, rebounding with a regional circuit win before posting victories in each of his first two UFC appearances. Another member of the New York contingent to make the move west to Las Vegas, Campbell has been out of action since out-working Trevor Peek in April of last year. He has a comparable makeup to Nolan and should serve as a stern test for the ascending Australian.

It’s good to see Nolan continuing to be brought along at a slower pace, but rest assured, if he continues stacking victories, you’ll find him barreling down the tracks towards the thick of the 155-pound division in no time.

Navajo Stirling

A member of the City Kickboxing crew, Stirling is the second of this week’s three DWCS grads garnering the Fighters on the Rise treatment.