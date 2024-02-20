Fighters On The Rise | UFC Mexico City

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

A lot of fighters like to say, “We’re not paid by the hour,” but Torres lives by that credo inside the Octagon.

The Dana White’s Contender Series graduate has won five straight overall, with each of those victories coming in the opening stanza. After dispatching his final two opponents on the regional circuit in less than five minutes, “El Loco” did the same to Kolton Englund to garner a call to the Octagon, and has since done the same to veteran Frank Camacho and Brazilian hitter Nikolas Motta.

Currently 14-2 overall, the 28-year-old has only been to the scorecards once in his career, and that was more than four years ago. Whether in victory or defeat, the Mexican lightweight rarely competes for more than a round, with each of his setbacks and nine of his 10 documented “methods of victory” being first-round finishes.

Preview Every Fight Happening In Mexico City

His bout with Motta last summer was one of the more entertaining contests that lasted less than two minutes that I can ever remember. Motta landed the better shots in the opening moments of the fight, connecting with a left hand that backed Torres up, and he looked exceptionally comfortable until the Mexican stepped in with a lead elbow that ended the fight in an instant.

This weekend, Torres faces off with fellow DWCS grad and 2-0 UFC fighter Chris Duncan in a matchup that should provide further answers about where each man stands in the talent-rich 155-pound weight class.

After earning a first-round knockout win over Charlie Campbell in his second appearance at the UFC APEX, Duncan has delivered consecutive decision wins to begin his run inside the Octagon, edging out Omar Morales in his debut and out-hustling Yanal Ashmouz last time out to extend his record to 11-1 overall.

This is a great test for Torres, who has good length for the division and clearly menacing power. Duncan has shown a propensity for getting drawn into brawls in the past, but has worked diligently on his wrestling since shifting his training to American Top Team, so it will be interesting to see how the ascending Mexican prospect handles his toughest assignment to date on Saturday night.

Felipe dos Santos