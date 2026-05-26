Fighters on the Rise | UFC Macau

The Luistro Combat Academy man is 8-1 as a professional and riding a six-fight winning streak. He’s been chasing his MMA dreams since he was kid, and one of his main training partners throughout the last several years has been ascending Australian lightweight Quillan Salkilld, who earned a win on the same DWCS season and has rocketed up the rankings ever since. Haddon, meanwhile, has been sidelined with injuries and missing out on opportunities. He was scheduled to face Malcolm Wellmaker last November at Madison Square Garden before suffering a broken foot and being forced to withdraw. Now, Haddon is finally set to step into the Octagon again on Saturday against Aoriqileng.

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He profiled as one of the top talents amongst the Season 8 graduating class and given how well his teammate Salkilld has performed thus far, there is reason to be excited to see if Haddon can match that level starting this weekend. Aoriqileng is a dangerous veteran with good power and coming off a 21-second knockout win, but Haddon has already shown he’s able to shift on the fly and find a way to get his hand raised in his competitive debut against Argueta five weeks after claiming his contract. Itching to return and further motivated by the success of his teammate, don’t be surprised if Haddon delivers a statement performance on Saturday.

Rei Tsuruya

It’s funny how a year can change the way we look at a fight and its result. The last time Tsuruya competed, he suffered the first loss of his professional career, landing on the wrong side of a unanimous decision at UFC 313. He had taken the fight on short notice and just didn’t have an answer for the offensive wrestling and overall skills of Joshua Van.