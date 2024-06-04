Fighters on the Rise | UFC Louisville

Prates meticulously picked apart Mitch Ramirez to claim his place on the UFC roster last summer, patiently making his reads and getting the Las Vegas native’s timing down before driving home a straight left hand that closed out the fight. Back in February, he did the same thing against Trevin Gilles in his first trip into the Octagon.

While he took a few shots and waded into the fire a little too happily at times, the variety of Prates’ offensive attack left Giles guessing at what was coming next. After connecting with knees to the body at different points throughout the contest, Prates pawed out a jab that got the UFC veteran to think another knee was coming, only this time, a left-hand laser beam found his chin and sent Giles crashing to the canvas.

The 30-year-old Brazilian has now won eight straight and 11 of his last 12 after a pedestrian 7-5 start to his career. He’s aggressive, has clear one-shot power, and profiles, at worst, as an all-action addition to the 170-pound weight class moving forward.

Radtke made it 2-0 in the Octagon with a first-round knockout win over Gilbert Urbina earlier this year. It was the sixth straight victory for the former CFFC standout, who should pair nicely with Prates in a preliminary card punch-up this weekend.

This is what I like to call a “fact-finding” matchup for Prates — a chance for fans and observers to get a second look at him at this level, against a quality opponent on a nice run of success that should, in theory, present him with some challenges. How he navigates his sophomore effort on Saturday will tell us a great deal about what to expect from “The Nightmare” in the future.

Eduarda Moura

Moura is another of the impressive Brazilian graduates from last season’s crop of DWCS hopefuls — an undefeated strawweight who has posted nine finishes in her first 10 starts heading into her second UFC appearance this weekend.