Fighters on the Rise | UFC Kansas City

Eight consecutive first-round stoppage wins earned Zhang an opportunity to compete in the first bout of the first season of Road to UFC, where he blew through Tuco Tokkos in less than four minutes, generating a great deal of buzz in the process. “The Mountain Tiger” was signed by the promotion as a result, but didn’t make his promotional debut until 19 months later.

The time away did nothing to slow his momentum, as Zhang continued his clobbering ways, dispatching Brendson Ribeiro with strikes in under two minutes at UFC 298 before collecting a second first-round finish in as many trips into the Octagon towards the end of last year in Macau. All told, Zhang has now won 11 straight by first-round stoppage, with all 18 of his career wins coming in the opening five minutes, and all but one of his 24 fights ending inside the distance.

Saturday marks a colossal step up in competition for the up and comer, moving from facing former LFA middleweight champ Ozzy Diaz to the battle-tested Smith, who will be fighting close to home and making his final walk to the Octagon this weekend. Though the results largely haven’t been there for “Lionheart” over the last couple of years, the 36-year-old has succeeded in this position recently, collecting a first-round submission win over then-unbeaten prospect Vitor Petrino at UFC 301, and he has the skills and savvy to halt Zhang’s ascent this weekend.

While some will surely want to downplay the weight and importance of a win over Smith should things shake out that way for Zhang, a third consecutive victory is always meaningful and significant in the light heavyweight division, and even more so if he handles his business in the manner he’s been accustomed to as of late.

He clearly has potent power and heaps of upside, so even if this is just another win that produces a step forward, it will be a clear indicator that the surging prospect is someone to keep close tabs on in the shifting 205-pound weight class.

David Onama

Onama touches down in Kansas City riding a three-fight winning streak and having amassed a 5-1 record inside the Octagon since his impressive short-notice debut loss up a division against Mason Jones in the fall of 2021.