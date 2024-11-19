Fighters on the Rise | UFC Macau

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

The strapping New Zealander Ulberg hit the UFC amidst much fanfare as the latest member of the City Kickboxing crew to matriculate to the Octagon, having earned his place with a first-round knockout win over Bruno Oliveira on Season 4 of Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS).

In his promotional debut at UFC 259, Ulberg hit Kennedy Nzechukwu with everything but the kitchen sink and still couldn’t get the Fortis MMA representative out of there, ultimately resulting in his fading and getting finished just after the midway point of the second round. That was seven fights ago and Ulberg hasn’t lost since.

Preview The Three RTU Season 3 Tournament Finals In Macau This Saturday

After collecting a unanimous decision win over Fabio Cherant at UFC 271 to get things moving in the right direction, the 34-year-old “Black Jag” has since added five straight finishes to his resume to run his overall winning streak to six heading into his pivotal showdown with Volkan Oezdemir on Saturday. Last time out, Ulberg needed just 12 seconds to separate Alonzo Menifield from his consciousness, good for the second fastest stoppage win of the year.

Oezdemir represents a clear step up in competition for the impressive finisher — a 27-fight veteran who has previously challenged for the light heavyweight title, shared the Octagon with a litany of the best light heavyweights of the last several years, and is coming off consecutive finishes of his own, most recently having sparked Johnny Walker in June.

This is the “divisional stalwart” challenge that Ulberg has been working towards this whole time, and if he’s able to get by “No Time” on Saturday, he should find himself sharing the Octagon with another established contender whenever he makes his first appearance of 2025.

Lone’er Kavanagh