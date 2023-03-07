Fighters On The Rise | UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Dvalishvili

Martinez is the perfect embodiment of the kind of fighter that this series is designed to showcase and spotlight — a quiet, unassuming talent who flies under the radar despite owning a four-fight winning streak and being 8-2 over his last 10 fights… which should honestly be 9-1 because he should have earned the nod against Andre Ewell at the start of 2020.

This weekend, “Dragon” steps in with Said Nurmagomedov in a matchup that should introduce him to a larger audience and could result in the 28-year-old having a number next to his name when the rankings update following this event.

Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Dvalishvili

Like a lot of fighters in their late 20s that initially got called to the Octagon as a short-notice replacement, Martinez took a minute to settle in to life in the UFC, beginning his career with a 2-2 record, including that loss to Ewell. Since then, the Factory X representative has posted six wins in seven starts, earning victories over Thomas Almeida, Alejandro Perez, and Cub Swanson, with his lone setback coming in the middle stages of a fun clash with Davey Grant.

Last October, Martinez finished Swanson in the second round, chopping down the veteran with leg kicks in the second round to collect his fourth straight win and land this opportunity against Nurmagomedov, who has also earned four consecutive victories to climb to the fringes of the Top 15.

The biggest reason guys like Martinez fly under the radar is because of the depth of talent in the bantamweight division, as each week delivers a new name, another breakout performance, and making serious headway is difficult. But if Martinez can maintain this run of success through this weekend, folks are going to have no choice to recognize is upside and remember his name going forward.

