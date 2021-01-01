Fighters On The Rise | UFC Fight Night: Whittaker Vs Gastelum

The former Ultimate Fighter winners coached opposite one another on Season 28 of the soon-to-return reality TV competition, but their championship clash at UFC 234 was scuttled and their paths headed in different directions. Now they cross once more here, as Gastelum steps in for Paulo Costa and looks to secure his second win of 2021, while Whittaker aims to further cement his standing as one of the top contenders in the division he previously ruled.

Watch UFC Fight Night: Whittaker Vs Gastelum On ESPN+

Prior to the main event, this week’s fight card is flush with quality matchups, including an opportunity to get a closer look at a few key prospects that are making waves in their respective divisions and hope to move closer to contention with victories on Saturday night.

Here’s a closer look at those three athletes.

This is the April 17 edition of Fighters on the Rise.