Fighters On The Rise | UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Aspinall

It’s already been an interesting year for Topuria and he has yet to step into the Octagon.

The unbeaten standout was booked to face fellow undefeated featherweight prospect Movsar Evloev in a highly anticipated clash at UFC 270 on January 22, but 10 days prior to the contest, Evloev was forced to withdraw. Charles Jourdain stepped up in his place, fresh off his dominant win over Andre Ewell, only for Topuria to be pulled from the bout due to medical issues during his weight cut the day before the contest, which also happened to be his 25th birthday.

Now the Georgian-born, Spain-based fighter moves up to lightweight for the first time, looking to extend his winning streak to an even dozen when he steps in against Jai Herbert on Saturday.

Topuria is the total package — a legit Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt who has showcased his submission skills inside the cage, but also brandishes clean technique and good power with his striking. The question now, however, is going to be how those tools transfer over now that he’s moving up a division, because while he very much looked the part of a potential contender at featherweight, Topuria is going to be undersized for the lightweight division.

This weekend’s matchup with Herbert will illustrate that straight away, as the British veteran will have a five-inch height advantage and a huge eight-inch reach advantage, which means Topuria will be fighting an uphill battle to get inside in order to be effective. Herbert is coming off an emotional first-round knockout win last October and is going to be backed by a loud, partisan crowd this weekend, so this shapes up to be a tremendous litmus test for the streaking youngster as he ventures into a new weight division.

How this one shakes out should determine how the rest of the year shapes up for the ultra-talented Topuria.