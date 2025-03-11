Fighters on the Rise | UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Dolidze 2

The 23-year-old Argentine, who faces off with SeungWoo Choi in his promotional debut this weekend, is 14-1 overall and has won three straight since his loss to Jean Silva on Season 7 of the annual talent search series. Yes, the same Jean Silva that earned his fourth straight stoppage win in the UFC a couple weekends ago in Seattle; Vallejos went the distance with him in his first appearance at the UFC APEX when he was still just 21, and has subsequently earned a trio of finishes to garner a UFC contract and a ton of hype heading into his debut on Saturday.

It’s not just his effort against Silva that has made people sit up and take notice of the Samurai Fight House standout, as he earned his initial opportunity to compete on Contender Series after registering a second-round stoppage win over UFC vet Eduardo Garagorri, which was his second of four successful title defenses of the SFH featherweight belt. Then, last fall in his return to Las Vegas, Vallejos ran through the previously unbeaten Cam Teague, who was coming off a stoppage win over UFC alum Austin Lingo.

FOLLOW @UFCNEWS: On Facebook | On Instagram | On X | On Threads

Vallejos is incredibly polished and fundamentally sound for a 23-year-old with just 15 appearances under his belt, but a lot of that comes from facing quality competition throughout his time on the regional circuit and not simply crushing overmatched opposition. You could see in his fight with Silva that he has the goods, but just wasn’t quite as sharp and dialed in as the Fighting Nerds representative, and when he returned last year, his graduation to the UFC roster felt like a foregone conclusion, with all due respect to Teague.

Choi is a perfect introductory opponent for the Argentinian newcomer — a 32-year-old veteran who has made 10 appearances under the UFC banner, has good power and fast hands, and is more than likely going to be open to trading with the neophyte from the outset. He’s struggled as of late, but also owns wins over Julian Erosa and Youssef Zalal, and is more than capable of ruining Vallejos’ debut this weekend.

“El Chino” looks the like the genuine article at this point, but fighting at this level is another world entirely, and it will be interesting to see how Vallejos adapts on Saturday and going forward.

Andre Lima

Lima is forever going to be remembered as the guy that won his promotional debut by disqualification after getting bitten, especially because he had the teeth marks inked into his skin following the event, but since that infamous outing last March, “Mascote” has shown he’s someone to keep close tabs on in the ever-active flyweight division.