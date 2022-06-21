Fighters On The Rise | UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs Gamrot

There will still be time and space dedicated to a trio of emerging talents stepping in to compete this weekend below because we’re not looking to re-invent the wheel or anything, but before we get to those individuals, we have to at least briefly talk about three FOTR graduates slated to compete on Saturday that also deserve a tip of the cap in this space.

Arman Tsarukyan and Mateusz Gamrot have each been mentioned in this series on multiple occasions, and now they’re facing off against one another in the main event. They are two of the absolute best up-and-coming fighters in the 155-pound weight class, if not the UFC as a whole, and the victor could very well find himself on the fringes of the championship conversation by the time the year is out.

Shavkat Rakhmonov has made consecutive appearances in Fighters on the Rise after being the final cut ahead of his promotional debut at UFC 254. He got the same designation afforded to Tsarukyan and Gamrot above prior to his win over Carlston Harris in February, which landed him a place in the Top 15 and a date opposite Neil Magny this weekend.

The reason I want to be sure to shout these three out before getting into this weekend’s spotlighted trio is because they are the precise reason I put out this column every week: to introduce people to new names and unheralded talents that have the potential to become entertaining additions to their respective weight classes, Top 15 fighters, and in some cases, if everything breaks right, potentially champions.

All three of these fighters are on the cusp, and the three below stepping into the Octagon before them on Saturday each has the potential to follow in their footprints in the months and years to come.

This is the June 25 edition of Fighters on the Rise.

Thiago Moises