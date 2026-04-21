Fighters on the Rise | UFC Fight Night: Sterling vs Zalal

Through the first eight fights of her UFC career, Edwards was a .500 fighter who had missed weight for a pair of her wins and seemed destined to be someone who lived on the fringes of the Top 15, showing glimmers of talent while struggling to string together enough wins and strong efforts to really make headway in the bantamweight ranks.

Over her last four fights, however, the Panamanian fighter has morphed into a rising star in the 135-pound ranks, earning four straight stoppage wins to climb to No. 11 in the rankings ahead of her crucial showdown with Norma Dumont this weekend in Las Vegas. Yes, she missed weight for the first of those wins, but Edwards has hit the mark in each of her last three appearances, and her performances have been lights-out.

WATCH: Joselyne Edwards Stops Chelsea Chandler In Round 1 | UFC Kansas City

Last year, “La Pantera” earned consecutive first-round stoppage wins over Chelsea Chandler and Priscila Cachoeira, dispatching each on the feet and collecting a bonus for her win over “Zombie Girl.” But the win that really stood out was her 2026 debut this February in Houston, where she controlled the opening round of her rematch against Nora Cornolle before slamming her to the canvas with serious force in the second and locking up the fight-ending rear-naked choke.

Two things stand out most in Edwards’ rise up the rankings and current run of success: one is that she’s older, more developed, more experienced as a fighter, which I think we oddly discount at times, while the other is that she’s clearly built an outstanding coach/athlete relationship with Nate Pettit from Xtreme Couture that has helped elevate her game over these last several fights.