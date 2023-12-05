Fighters on the Rise | UFC Fight Night: Song vs Gutierrez

The former Ultimate Fighter finalist has been on a roll as of late, entering this weekend’s co-main event pairing with Anthony Smith on a four-fight winning streak.

Several years into his tenure with the UFC, Rountree Jr. appears to be putting things together, having registered three finishes during his current winning streak and fighting with a different level of poise and confidence each time he steps into the Octagon. Brandishing hellacious power and tapping into a ferocity that can only be described as feral when it comes time to chase down a finish, the 33-year-old looks to continue propelling himself higher in the light heavyweight ranks with a win over the former title challenger Smith on Saturday.

Rountree Jr. being in this position feels both expected and unexpected at the same time.