Fighters On Rise | UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev

You’ve heard of the famous icebreaker “Two Truths and a Lie” before, right? Well let’s play a round, but for the purposes of this exercise, I’m going to be Song Yadong. Here we go:

I’m ranked in the Top 15 in the bantamweight division I’m 7-1-1 in the UFC I’m 27 years old

Which two are true and which one is the lie?

The first one is true, as Song checks in at No. 14 in the latest edition of the UFC Fighter Rankings, four spots behind Marlon Moraes, the man he faces this weekend.

The second one is true as well, as the Chinese standout earned victories in his first four appearances and went unbeaten in his first six UFC appearances before losing to Kyler Phillips last year at UFC 269 and then rebounding with victories over Casey Kenney (split decision) and Julio Arce (technical knockout) to close out the year.

That means No. 3 is the lie — Song is not 27 years old; he’s only 24, which makes the two truths all the more impressive and why he is absolutely someone folks should be paying close attention to this weekend.

It’s difficult to articulate just how impressive what Song has already accomplished inside the Octagon is, given his age. Even if you want to question the results of his draw with Cody Stamann and his win over Marlon Vera, the fact that he went the distance with those two divisional stalwarts and ran level with them the entire way speaks to the level of talent and upside he possesses.