Fighters On The Rise | UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Almeida

If there was an event in Charlotte, you knew it was a big deal and going to feature some outstanding matchups, and the same has held true with the UFC’s trips to the largest city in North Carolina.

UFC 3 and UFC 5 both took place in Charlotte, with the first of those two shows expected to feature a return meeting between Royce Gracie and Ken Shamrock and the second seeing them paired off in the first UFC SuperFight after the bout at UFC 3 never materialized.

Preview Every Fight On UFC Charlotte

Years later, the Octagon touched down at Bojangles Coliseum for a Fight Night event headlined by lightweight contenders Kenny Florian and Takanori Gomi, and then in 2018, Spectrum Center played host to UFC on FOX: Jacare vs. Brunson 2, which featured impressive efforts from Jacare Souza, Gregor Gillespie, and the debuting Cory Sandhagen.

This weekend, the UFC returns to the home of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets with an event on ABC, headlined by heavyweights Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Jailton Almeida.

Before the big boys close out the show, a host of hopefuls will make the walk to the Octagon, including the three spotlighted below that have a chance to really stand out.

Here’s the UFC Charlotte edition of Fighters on the Rise.

Ian Machado Garry