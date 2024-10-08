Fighters on the Rise | UFC Fight Night: Royval vs Taira

The now 28-year-old MMA Lab representative faced off with Edgar Chairez on the third week of the season, getting touched up by the aggressive Mexican fighter early before showing his mettle by rallying to win the final two rounds to claim the victory. It’s a triumph that has aged well in the little more than two years since they met, as Chairez won his next two fights on the regional circuit, gave Taira his toughest fight to date on short notice in his UFC debut, and has proven himself to be an all-action addition to the division over his first four fights.

Six months after claiming a spot on the roster, Carpenter claimed his first UFC victory, collecting a first-round submission win over Juancamilo Ronderos. Though he was taken down almost immediately, the flyweight prospect showed his effectiveness off his back, immediately looking for triangles and armbars, which eventually created the opening he needed to work into top position. From there, he climbed into mount, took the back when Ronderos gave it to him, and deftly locked up the choke while his opponent was paying too much attention to his off hand.

How To Watch Season 8 of Dana White's Contender Series

The victory moved Carpenter to 7-0 as a professional and put him on the radar as a person of interest in the 125-pound ranks, but he’s been M.I.A. since, resulting in a pack of talent pushing ahead of him in the division and his having ground to make up as he makes his return.

Having said that, the MMA Lab has a long history of sending battle-ready talents to the UFC and Carpenter appears to be another in that lineage. The grit and sticktoitiveness he showed in the fight with Chairez are the kinds of things you either have or you don’t, and his work on the ground in his debut illustrates that he’s been putting in the necessary time on the mats, as well as that he understands that being in that position means you either have to be working back to your feet or working to create effective offense.