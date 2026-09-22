Fighters On The Rise | UFC Fight Night: Rosas Jr. vs Barcelos

Hiestand, who was a finalist on Season 29 of The Ultimate Fighter, showed a ton of upside during his first three UFC appearances. He earned a hard-fought unanimous decision win over Fernie Garcia in his debut before securing third-round finishes over Danaa Batgerel and Garrett Armfield before a knee injury forced him to the sidelines. In addition to rehabbing and getting back into the swing of things as a fighter, the Spokane-native became a firefighter, knocking out his second career goal while following in the footsteps of former UFC heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic.

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\What’s most intriguing about Hiestand as a prospect is that he’s only 27 and has already shown an incredible ability to deal with adversity and push forward to win fights. That’s something you can’t teach, and for him to have exhibited that in his early 20s, it feels like the best days are still very much in front of him. He’s got moxie and heart, and those two things can get you a long way in this sport. That being said, I’m curious to see how his game has developed in the time away and if he’s able to pick right up where he left off this weekend.

Nakamura is a dangerous assignment and someone that matchups up well with Hiestand, whose best skill is his grappling. The Road to UFC Season 1 tournament winner is 10-1 overall and 3-1 inside the Octagon, but he is coming off a layoff as well. Since it has been over a year since we saw him last — and that fight only lasted 62 seconds – it’s difficult to know what to expect out of Nakamura other than that he will likely look to lean on his grappling.

Ailin Perez