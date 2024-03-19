Fighters on the Rise | UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas

In his promotional debut back in November against Nick Aguirre, Talbott, who earned his place on the roster with a unanimous decision win over Reyes Cortez three month early on Season 7 of Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS), methodically broke down the Illinois man, happy to carry him into the third round, knowing that he was slowly breaking him. Less than a minute into the final frame, Talbott clamped onto a rear-naked choke, collecting the tap and the first victory of his UFC career.

It was a dominant effort from start to finish, highlighted by how calm and composed Talbott seemed inside the cage at all times. There were no “first fight jitters” — at least none that were visible — and he worked with the poise of someone that had been in there several times in the past. Skills can be taught and developed, but those types of intangibles are what makes Talbott such an intriguing talent heading into his sophomore outing.

Saturday night, he takes a solid step up in competition as he faces off with Cameron Saaiman, the 23-year-old South African who graduated from the Contender Series a couple years ago and has already amassed three wins in four trips into the Octagon.

Getting by a well-rounded and dangerous young foe like Saaiman would be a sharp feather in the cap of Talbott going forward, and signal that he’s another name to add to the list of promising young talents to keep tabs on over the next several years on the UFC roster. The glimmers of serious upside are there, so it would be wise to start paying a little more attention now, just in case he grows into a force in the future.

