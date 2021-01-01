Fighters On The Rise: February 6 Edition

There has been a ton of attention focused on the very top of the lightweight division over the last nine months, as massive matchups and impactful contests shaped and reshaped the landscape of the Top 10. All the while, Diego Ferreira has been biding his time; patiently waiting for a chance to insert himself into the title conversation.

Currently stationed at No. 10 in the rankings, the 36-year-old Ferreira enters 2021 on a six-fight winning streak, most recently submitting former divisional kingpin Anthony Pettis at UFC 246 last January. Between all the activity from the marquee names in the division and two attempts to make a fight with Drew Dober come together that fell through, the Fortis MMA representative has slipped into the background in the talent-rich division.

This weekend, Ferreira has an opportunity to change that while simultaneously avenging one of his two career losses as he squares off with another streaking member of the lightweight ranks, Beneil Dariush, in what should be an electric affair on Saturday night.

The two met for the first time in October 2014, with Dariush venturing to Brazil and registering a unanimous decision victory. Ferreira dropped his next fight, as well, landing on the wrong side of things against Dustin Poirier in his return to the 155-pound ranks, but he hasn’t lost since, collecting three wins on the cards and three wins inside the distance to climb into the Top 10.

His progress up the divisional ladder may have been slowed by a pair of losses early in his UFC career, but Ferreira regrouped, made improvements, and is now marching towards title contention, and if he can even things out in his personal series against Dariush on Saturday, the talented Brazilian should force his way into an even bigger pairing later in the year.